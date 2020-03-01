Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting the worst isn’t over for Wall Street

U.S. stock market futures fell sharply shortly after electronic trading began late Sunday, suggesting further losses when trading begins Monday, following the worst week on Wall Street since 2008.
