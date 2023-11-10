U.S. stock futures pointed to a struggle for Wall Street on Friday amid overhand from a weak bond auction and signs of higher-for-longer interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures struggle as investors weigh up higher-for-longer rates - November 10, 2023
- U.K. economy stagnates in third quarter — the first time this year - November 10, 2023
- Novo Nordisk to invest over $6.01B to boost production, including GLP-1 drugs - November 10, 2023