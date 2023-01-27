U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday ahead of key economic data, as traders weigh whether to extend a rally fueled by hopes the Federal Reserve is nearing an end to its aggressive rate-hike campaign.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Where Should I Retire?: Want an ‘average’ retirement lifestyle? You’ll need more than $1 million in these cities - January 27, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures weaken ahead of key inflation data, as traders weigh whether to extend rate-hope rally - January 27, 2023
- : Shares of Adani-linked companies slump after reportedly dismissing short-seller report as ‘bogus’ in call to bondholders - January 27, 2023