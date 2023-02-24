U.S. stock futures on Friday edged lower, as investors awaited key data on inflation for further clues on whether the Federal Reserve will have to keep lifting interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cinemark stock drops after swinging to wider-than-expected loss, while revenue beat forecasts - February 24, 2023
- Need to Know: Bonds are right and stocks are wrong. Here’s what you should do about it, says BlackRock - February 24, 2023
- : Inflation worries: 87% of Americans are deeply concerned about the economy - February 24, 2023