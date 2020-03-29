Market Snapshot: U.S. stock-index futures slump as investors keep focus on coronavirus numbers

Stock-index futures fall Sunday, pointing to a lower start for Wall Street on Monday, as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise and investors brace for data in the week ahead expected to underline the economic toll of the pandemic.
