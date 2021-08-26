Market Snapshot: U.S. stock indexes set to pause after records ahead of jobless claims, GDP update

U.S. stock indexes were set to open flat to lower on Thursday as investors waited for data on second quarter economic growth and on weekly jobless benefit claims.
