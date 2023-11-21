U.S. stocks are starting lower Tuesday, stalling a November rally with a mixed bag of retailer earnings, while awaiting results from AI chipmaker Nvidia and a further glimpse into thinking at the Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Ask the Moneyist: What happens to credit-card debt when you die? - November 21, 2023
- The dollar had been invincible. Now it’s in losing ground vs. the yuan and yen. - November 21, 2023
- Banking: Morgan Stanley executive Andy Saperstein diagnosed with cancer - November 21, 2023