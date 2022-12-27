U.S. stocks drift lower Tuesday as investors returned from the three-day Christmas weekend, with bulls holding out for a seasonal “Santa Claus rally” after a premarket lift was attributed to China’s decision to lift Covid quarantine requirements for inbound travelers, raising hopes the world’s second largest economy may recover in 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks drift lower as investors return from Christmas - December 27, 2022
- : Stocks open mostly lower to kick off last week of 2022 - December 27, 2022
- Tax Guy: Dear Tax Guy: I bought a portable oxygen concentrator for a friend with terminal cancer. Could it be a charitable donation? - December 27, 2022