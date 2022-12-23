U.S. stocks end higher after an inflation report and other data did little to change expectations the Fed would likely continue hiking interest rates
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks end higher, but S&P 500 logs 3rd straight weekly decline ahead of Christmas - December 23, 2022
- Mark Hulbert: Big institutional investors are buying while retail investors are dumping stock funds and ETFs. That’s bullish for the market. - December 23, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Tesla stock suffers longest losing streak since March 2020 after Wedbush slashes price target by 30% - December 23, 2022