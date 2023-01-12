U.S. stocks end higher Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite notching its longest win streak since July, after consumer-price index data showed inflation slowed again last month, but not by a wide enough margin to prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider further interest-rate hikes.
