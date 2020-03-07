Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks end lower, but book weekly gains, as coronavirus cases break above 100,000

Stocks closed lower Friday, but off their worst levels for the session, to clinch weekly gains as investors focused on climbing confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally and a dramatic fall in crude oil prices, after key oil producing nations failed to agree on further output cuts.
