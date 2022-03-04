Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Dow drops for fourth straight week as Russia-Ukraine conflict sparks nuclear fears

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, with all three major indexes booking losses for the week, as investors focused on a worsening conflict between Russia and Ukraine that resulted in a fire at a nuclear power plant earlier in the day.
