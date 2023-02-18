U.S. stocks end mixed Friday as investors bet on more interest-rate hikes from the Fed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks end mixed, Dow books longest weekly losing streak since September as traders bet on more Fed rate hikes - February 18, 2023
- Market Extra: Will recession slam the stock market? What investors need to know as the Fed pilots the economy into a slowdown - February 18, 2023
- : Christian Atsu found dead beneath Turkey earthquake rubble, the soccer star’s agent says - February 18, 2023