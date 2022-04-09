Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks end mostly lower, with Dow, S&P 500 Nasdaq sliding for the week as investors digest Fed plans amid rising yields

U.S. stock benchmarks end mostly lower Friday, with the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closing down, as investors continue to digest the Federal Reserve’s commentary on interest rates with key inflation data looming next week.
