U.S. stocks close sharply higher Friday, with the Dow snapping four straight weeks of losses amid signs of a resilient economy despite Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Jon Stewart to GOP state senator: ‘You don’t give a flying f—’ about gun violence - March 3, 2023
- : Chick-fil-A confirms some customer names, phone numbers and credit-card information exposed in data breach - March 3, 2023
- The Margin: Chris Rock’s live Netflix special expected to go hard on the Will Smith Oscar slap - March 3, 2023