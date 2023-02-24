U.S. stocks end down Friday, with major indexes suffering weekly losses after a closely watched inflation reading came in hotter than forecast.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Lucira stock more than doubles after hours on FDA OK for COVID-19, flu test - February 24, 2023
- : Warner Bros. Discovery wants to exit regional TV sports: WSJ - February 24, 2023
- In One Chart: Fewer S&P 500 companies mention ‘inflation’ during earnings calls despite elevated concern over price pressures - February 24, 2023