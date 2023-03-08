U.S. stock indexes are slightly lower Wednesday afternoon, following a slump on Tuesday after comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell suggesting more interest rate rises may be necessary than investors were expecting.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Datadog’s software is down — and so is its stock - March 8, 2023
- : ‘Norfolk Southern will pay for the harm it has caused’ in Ohio derailment, says GOP senator - March 8, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks extend losses as Fed’s Powell says ‘no decision’ has been made on size of March interest rate rise - March 8, 2023