Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks fall after Fed cuts rates a quarter-point, but casts doubt on future stimulus

U.S. stocks fell Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point but cast doubt on whether further rate cuts are likely in the near future.
