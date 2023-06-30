U.S. stocks were higher on Friday and on track to finish the first half at 14-month highs with data showing inflation falling to a two year low, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to back off its inflation battle more quickly than Chair Jerome Powell has suggested.
