U.S. stocks were mostly higher early Monday as investors reacted to a surge in oil prices after a surprise OPEC+ production cut. Energy stocks jumped.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : S&P 500 books back-to-back loss as recession worries return - April 5, 2023
- The Tell: Active funds caught ‘off guard,’ missing out on stock market’s big rally in first quarter - April 5, 2023
- : McCarthy meets Taiwan’s leader, while key House panel talks with Disney’s Iger and Apple’s Cook about China’s growing influence - April 5, 2023