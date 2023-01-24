U.S. stocks trade mixed on Tuesday afternoon with Dow Jones Industrial Average reversing earlier losses to trade modestly higher, as investors weighed the latest batch of company earnings which reflected downbeat outlooks that could possibly foretell a coming recession.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. oil futures settle with a loss of nearly 2% - January 24, 2023
- Key Words: GE has seen only 1 thing that warns of falling demand in 2023 - January 24, 2023
- Earnings Results: Raytheon’s profit more than doubles as Ukraine war boosts defense budgets - January 24, 2023