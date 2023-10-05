U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after the S&P 500 clinched its biggest gain in three weeks a day earlier as Treasury yields whipsawed, keeping investors on edge ahead of Friday’s monthly jobs report from the Labor Department.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Retirement plans for people who don’t have retirement plans — coming soon to a state near you - October 5, 2023
- U.S. stocks open lower after best day in three weeks - October 5, 2023
- Ten-year Treasury yield continues decline from 16-year high after U.S. jobs data - October 5, 2023