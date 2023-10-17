U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday morning as investors eyed strong consumer spending in September and the resulting risk of another Federal Reserve interest rate rise while they also sifted through more earnings beats reported by big banks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Treasury yields on way to highest levels in more than 16 years after strong September retail sales - October 17, 2023
- : House speaker election: Jim Jordan isn’t a lock for the post before vote at noon today - October 17, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. October home builder confidence drops to lowest level since January - October 17, 2023