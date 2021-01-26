Stocks give up early gains to drift lower Tuesday as investors sift through a slew of high-profile corporate earnings reports a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scored another round of all-time highs.
- NewsWatch: How you could lose everything by short-selling stocks, whether it’s betting against GameStop or Tesla - January 26, 2021
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks pull back from records as investors sift through earnings - January 26, 2021
- U.S. consumer confidence rebounds - January 26, 2021