U.S. stocks swung higher on Thursday following a report that several big banks were considering a deal to shore up troubled regional lender First Republic Bank, helping assuage concerns about the state of troubled regional lender.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks rebound on reports of deal to bolster troubled lender First Republic - March 16, 2023
- : Credit Suisse shares jump as Swiss banking giant says it will borrow from SNB and buy back debt - March 16, 2023
- : Barack Obama filled out his March Madness brackets. See his Final Four here. - March 16, 2023