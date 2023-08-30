U.S. stocks trade slightly higher Wednesday as more data suggest slower economic growth supporting the notion that the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates further.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks rise after ADP data showing cooling labor market, downward revision to Q2 GDP - August 30, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: HP’s stock slumps on cautious outlook, VinFast shares on the move again and other stocks in the spotlight - August 30, 2023
- Market Extra: The short-volatility trade is making a comeback in 2023 six years after triggering a historic stock-market wipeout - August 30, 2023