U.S. stock indexes struggle for direction on Tuesday as investors worried about a new strain of COVID-19 and the impact of lockdowns in the U.K. and other countries, after Washington lawmakers hurried through a $900 billion coronavirus aid package for households and businesses.
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks struggle for direction amid vaccine rollout and new variant of coronavirus - December 22, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end sharply lower, threatening to snap 7-week streak of gains - December 22, 2020
- What you need to know about stimulus checks and what’s in the COVID-19 aid bill - December 22, 2020