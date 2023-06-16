U.S. stocks are trading lower Friday afternoon in a choppy trading session, but with major benchmarks on track for weekly gains.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. financial regulators say they’re tracking exposures to commercial real estate as vacancy rates rise, especially for office space - June 16, 2023
- : WeWork stockholders vote for reverse stock split - June 16, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Nvidia is the only near-term ‘beat and raise’ chip maker when it comes to AI, analyst says - June 16, 2023