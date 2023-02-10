U.S. stocks wavered between gains and losses Friday as a strong report on U.S. consumer sentiment helped offset disappointing earnings from Expedia Group, and commentary from Federal Reserve officials warning of more interest-rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Good news for Super Bowl parties: chicken wing prices are down 22% - February 10, 2023
- : Biden’s State of the Union highlighted ‘near record-low’ Black unemployment. Here’s the full story. - February 10, 2023
- Democracy, the Amazon and Russia on agenda for Biden meeting with Brazil’s Lula - February 10, 2023