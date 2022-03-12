Market Snapshot: ‘Unprecedented territory’: Stocks slump on Russia-Ukraine war as jittery investors watch for Fed to start hiking rates amid high market volatility

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is returning to the spotlight next week, with investors anticipating he will begin raising interest rates from near zero to cool inflation being stoked even hotter by Russia’s attack on Ukraine – a step he’d be taking amid heightened market volatility.
