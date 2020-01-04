Consider it a wake-up call. Stock-market investors shouldn’t panic, but intensifying U.S.-Iran tensions bring home the potential for geopolitical turmoil to make for bumpier price action.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: What stock market investors need to know about intensifying U.S.-Iran tensions - January 4, 2020
- NewsWatch: Strait of Hormuz, the world’s biggest oil chokepoint, in focus as U.S.-Iran tensions flare - January 4, 2020
- Economic Preview: Hiring likely slowed at the end of 2019, but not because the U.S. jobs market is tanking - January 4, 2020