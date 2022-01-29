Market Snapshot: What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.
