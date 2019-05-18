Market Snapshot: What’s the main driver for the stock market: trade, earnings or the Fed?

U.S. stocks on Friday wrap up a Byzantine journey into negative territory, a period that began with the worst day for stocks since January, but was followed by sessions marked by uncanny intraday swings that helped equities to limit losses.
