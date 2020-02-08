Investors made crystal clear this past week that they aren’t ready to abandon the “buy-the-dip” response to stock market pullbacks, despite warnings the tried-and-true approach may soon meet its match.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Why ‘buy-the-dip’ is the stock market’s default setting — and what it would take for that to change - February 8, 2020
- Jeff Reeves’s Strength in Numbers: Here’s the case for buying Ford, GM or Fiat Chrysler instead of Tesla - February 8, 2020
- The Moneyist: My mom asked for a divorce. My dad replaced her with my grandmother as his pension beneficiary — then took his own life. Who deserves the money? - February 8, 2020