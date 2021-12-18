“I think inflation is the variable for 2022, because that’s going to be what drives policy,” said Jim Caron, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Why inflation and the U.S. policy response will be key for markets in 2022 - December 18, 2021
- The Moneyist: ‘I’m a man of simple pleasures’: I live with my girlfriend, 59, who owns several homes and has saved $3 million. I pay utilities and cable, and do repairs. Is that enough? - December 18, 2021
- The Tell: Cathie Wood says stocks have corrected into ‘deep value territory’ and won’t let benchmarks ‘hold our strategies hostage’ - December 17, 2021