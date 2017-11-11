Market Snapshot: Why investors shouldn’t rely on sentiment indicators for market-timing

Several measures of Wall Street sentiment peaked this year and rolled over without a corresponding pullback in the stock market, underlining the faultiness of metrics used for timing the market that have so far betrayed Wall Street investors.
