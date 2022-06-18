Market Snapshot: Why stock-market investors are ‘nervous’ that an earnings recession may be looming

Investors are anxious the stock market may be facing an earnings recession, potentially leading to deeper losses after the S&P 500 just suffered its worst week since March 2020.
