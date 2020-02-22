A more apropos adage for today’s market bears may be that when an outbreak of coronavirus grinds the world’s second-largest economy to a halt, the rest of the world catches a recession.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Why the coronavirus outbreak is delivering a fresh dose of recession fear to the stock market - February 22, 2020
- Project Syndicate: History’s warning: A society that will not reform may have a revolution instead - February 22, 2020
- Economic Preview: Businesses get bigger butterflies over coronavirus and that’s not good for the economy - February 22, 2020