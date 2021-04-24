Market Snapshot: Why the Fed’s focus on those hardest-hit by pandemic matters for markets

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is putting a spotlight on the growing tent city near his Washington, D.C. office and the people hardest-hit by the pandemic. Here’s why the pain felt on Main Street could matter a lot for Wall Street.
- Top Ten: Weekend reads: How Berkshire Hathaway can thrive even without Warren Buffett - April 24, 2021
- MarketWatch Premium: Stock market valuations have been high for over 20 years — and may never fall again - April 24, 2021
- Retirement Weekly: At career’s end, maybe we should embrace anti-retirement - April 24, 2021