The Federal Reserve and investors appear to be locked in a stare-down. What Fed Chair Jerome Powell says Wednesday could determine the winner.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Why this week’s Fed vs. markets showdown could decide fate of early 2023 stock rally - January 29, 2023
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can warm your portfolio when stocks cool - January 28, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Inflation has sent drinkers toward cheaper beer or fancier booze - January 28, 2023