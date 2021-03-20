There are pros to rising U.S. government bond yields a year after stock and bond markets tanked in response to the pandemic, but there are also cons if the sharp climb in yields keeps up.
- Market Snapshot: Why you should not freak out about the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hitting 1.7% - March 20, 2021
- MarketWatch Premium: Stock market valuations have been high for 20 years — is the change permanent? - March 20, 2021
- : Metta World Peace has a tricky new promotion that has a shot going viral - March 20, 2021