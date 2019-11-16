Market Snapshot: With Dow, S&P 500 at record highs, investors are ignoring a ‘material deterioration’ in the global economy

Neither corporate profits nor economic data have yet to corroborate the ongoing rally and rotation in U.S. stocks, so the market may be getting ahead of itself and be due for a pullback, analysts and investors told MarketWatch.
