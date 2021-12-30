Market timer McClellan sees sharp stock market selloff ‘beginning imminently’

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 19 mins ago

Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the “McClellan Market Report,” warned of a “sharp drop” in the stock market, “beginning imminently,” and continuing for a couple of weeks into January. Among reasons for his view, chart signals suggest the recent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs appear to reflect a “blowoff exhaustion;” negative divergence in the advance-decline line, which showed most stocks were declining while the indexes rose; and the fact that the annual seasonal pattern shows a tendency for the Dow to fall during the first two-to-three weeks of January, McClellan said in a newsletter sent to clients overnight. McClellan said he’s bearish short-, intermediate- and long-term trading styles. The Dow was up 27 points, or 0.1%, in afternoon trading Thursday and on track for a seventh-straight gain and second-straight record close. Meanwhile, only two of the Dow’s 30 components — UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Coca-Cola Co. — have reached 52-week highs in intraday trading on Thursday, and only eight components have reached 52-week highs this month. For the S&P 500 , which was up 0.1% and in record territory, 12% of its components have reached 52-week highs on Thursday, and 27% have reached 52-week highs this month.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

