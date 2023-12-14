While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday it was too early to declare victory over inflation, financial markets have effectively declared victory for him. But some economists, still worried about inflation, think that letting the market drive the bus will lead to trouble down the road.
