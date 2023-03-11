The Bank of England has moved to put the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank into resolution after it applied for £1.8bn of liquidity as its parent company was collapsing on Friday, triggering concern among British start-ups and investors, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
