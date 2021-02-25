MarketWatch First Take: A crypto-influenced boom amid a chip shortage? Sounds familiar, but Nvidia says it ‘feels very different’

Amid another semiconductor shortage, combined with a mini boom for chips used in crypto mining, Nvidia Corp. believes it will be able to handle the competing demands of its data center customers, gamers, and crypto-miners.
