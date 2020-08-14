On the day that KE Holdings Inc., a hot online real estate platform in China, went public, investors got a dose of the nightmare scenario that can happen with these still-coveted IPOs.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Asian markets muted as traders warily await U.S. stimulus deal - August 13, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: A tale of two $2 billion Chinese IPOs headed in very different directions - August 13, 2020
- In One Chart: The stock market hasn’t seen a 100-day gain this strong since 1933 - August 13, 2020