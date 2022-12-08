Amazon has launched a feature in its app that offers shoppers a TikTok-style feed of customized videos and photos, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- S&P 500 snaps 5-session skid Thursday, stocks book solid gains - December 8, 2022
- Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield jumps to almost 3.5% ahead of producer-price index report - December 8, 2022
- MarketWatch First Take: Ukraine will still defeat Russia, even with a winter energy shortage, say members of Kyiv-based American Chamber of Commerce - December 8, 2022