MarketWatch First Take: Andy Jassy is finally buying back Amazon stock, after Jeff Bezos missed out on some deals

On Wednesday, Amazon disclosed that it has spent $2.12 billion on its own shares so far this year, and must like how it is going: The board ripped up the $5 billion authorization before it was half spent and replaced it with a $10 billion fund, with no expiration date.
