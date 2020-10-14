Apple Inc. priced its new iPhones on par with its last generation of smartphones Tuesday and surprisingly put forth a value proposition for consumers that could boost the spread of 5G.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Apple makes 5G iPhone seem like a good value, which could be a huge signal boost - October 13, 2020
- The New York Post: Pelosi to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘You really don’t know what you’re talking about’ - October 13, 2020
- Nio’s stock set to pull back, but some other EV maker shares get a boost from upbeat China auto sales data - October 13, 2020